Trump opponents turn the Mueller report into an art form

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mueller Report is no longer just a book or a document to read online.

Trump opponents seeking to highlight the president’s alleged misconduct have turned it into an art form.

Over the past month there have been readings in New York, Washington and elsewhere.

On Monday night, an all-star reading of the report that was first made public in April included John Lithgow and Annette Bening.

First made public in April, the Mueller report found the Russians had interfered with the 2016 election, but decided there was no evidence that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia.

In reviewing whether Trump obstructed justice, Mueller wrote that while “this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him