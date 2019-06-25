Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 23, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Us (2019)

3. Robin Hood (2018)

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. Wonder Park

6. The Upside

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

8. Five Feet Apart

9. Cinderella (1950)

10. The Mustang

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Mumbai

2. The Beach Bum

3. Dragged Across Concrete

4. Rust Creek

5. Plus One

6. Napoleon Dynamite

7. The Hummingbird Project

8. Bone Tomahawk

9. Hampstead

10. Drunk Parents

