Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending June 23, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

Apple Books US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It’s Not You It’s Him by Sophie Ranald – 9781786819291 – (Bookouture)

5. The Wolf and the Sheep by Penelope Sky – 9781386243120 – (Penelope Sky)

6. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316419840 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. There Goes My Heart (Maine Sullivans 2) by Bella Andre – 9781945253973 – (Oak Press, LLC)

8. Tom Clancy Enemy Contact by Mike Maden – 9780525541714 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Till There Was You (Butler, Vermont Series, Book 4) by Marie Force – 9781950654321 – (HTJB, Inc.)

10. Running Blind by Lee Child – 9781440634789 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

____

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

9:07 am
New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

8:43 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

Scroll to top
Skip to content