Queens DA race a test for left-wing vs moderate Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — A local New York City race for district attorney is shaping up to have a political impact far beyond the Queens borough where the primary election is being held.

The campaign has become a test between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Much attention in Tuesday’s Democratic primary has gone to Tiffany Caban, 31, a public defender who has been endorsed by Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing newcomer.

But Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has the backing of party leaders like Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Other candidates are former judge and Queens Assistant District Attorney Gregory Lasak, former District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Mina Malik, former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Betty Lugo and former New York Deputy Attorney General Jose Nieves.

The winner goes on to the November general election.