Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Queens DA race a test for left-wing vs moderate Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — A local New York City race for district attorney is shaping up to have a political impact far beyond the Queens borough where the primary election is being held.

The campaign has become a test between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Much attention in Tuesday’s Democratic primary has gone to Tiffany Caban, 31, a public defender who has been endorsed by Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing newcomer.

But Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has the backing of party leaders like Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Other candidates are former judge and Queens Assistant District Attorney Gregory Lasak, former District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Mina Malik, former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Betty Lugo and former New York Deputy Attorney General Jose Nieves.

The winner goes on to the November general election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

4:33 am
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

Scroll to top
Skip to content