Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police apprehend ex-worker who threatened shooting in caves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a fired worker who is accused of threatening a shooting in Kansas City’s massive subterranean network of businesses housed in old limestone mines.

Police said just before noon Tuesday in a tweet that they found the worker at another location and lifted the lockdown at Hunt Midwest SubTropolis. No other details were immediately released about the capture, including the worker’s name.

Police said earlier that security spotted the worker entering the cave system after he said he would “shoot the place up.” Numerous federal, state and local agencies helped search while workers were told to stay inside their locked offices.

Many of the businesses in the cave system specialize in storage or warehousing because they are protected from extreme weather and boast stable, year-round temperatures and humidity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

9:07 am
New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

8:43 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

Scroll to top
Skip to content