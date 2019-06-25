Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: 2 shot dead at Northern California Ford dealership

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area has killed two people in what may be a workplace confrontation.

KPIX-TV report s police say employees at the dealership on Condit Road in Morgan Hill were shot Tuesday evening.

Police say the gunman is down and there is no active shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter is one of those killed.

Other details haven’t been released.

Morgan Hill is southeast of San Jose.

Calls to police and fire agencies weren’t immediately returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

