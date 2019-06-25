Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Philadelphia police outline new transgender policy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police must use a person’s chosen name and pronoun when interacting with someone who is transgender, regardless of what is listed on their government-issued identification card.

The change is part of a new police department policy announced Tuesday that addresses how police should interact with transgender and non-binary people.

Officials say the policy is meant to serve as a guide for unbiased day-to-day interactions with transgender and non-binary people, as well as those who are being detained or transported.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says it’s intended “to ensure safe, supportive and respectful interactions” with city’s LGBTQ community.

Other guidelines include transporting and housing transgender people separately from other prisoners, if possible, and ensuring transgender people can express a preference for the gender of the officer who searches them.

Associated Press

Associated Press

