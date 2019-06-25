Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No charges in fatal shooting at Kansas cellphone store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A clerk at a suburban Kansas City phone store will not be charged in the fatal shooting of a man who police say was trying to rob the store.

Fox4KC reports the Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced Monday that the June 10 shooting at a Boost Mobile store in Overland Park was self-defense.

Police say DeShawn Brim, of Raytown, Missouri, was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob the store.

The store clerk pulled out a handgun and shot Brim as he jumped over the counter toward the employee.

Prosecutors say the employee feared for his life and the life of a co-worker when he shot Brim.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

