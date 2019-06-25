Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New Jersey woman accused of killing identical twin sister

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman stabbed her identical twin to death.

Camden County’s prosecutor announced on Monday 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her sister, Anna. Police found her unconscious with stab wounds at the Centennial Village Apartments on Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities have not released a motive in the attack and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Amanda Ramirez is held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

6:05 am
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

5:36 am
Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

5:17 am
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

Scroll to top
Skip to content