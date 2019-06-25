Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

National Weather Service confirms rare West Virginia tornado

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service says storm-related damage indicates that a rare tornado touched down in West Virginia.

The weather service tweeted that a tornado hit the Alum Creek area Monday night along U.S. Route 119 southwest of Charleston. The weather service says a survey team is looking at damage in other areas Tuesday in Kanawha County, where large trees toppled onto homes and roads.

The weather service is still determining the tornado’s strength.

With its vast network of hills and mountains, West Virginia averages two tornadoes a year.

Monday’s storm left more than 20,000 Appalachian Power customers without electricity. Charleston’s Yeager Airport tweeted it was operating on backup generators. Workers at West Virginia’s Capitol complex went home at midday Tuesday when the power was turned off campuswide as part of repair and restoration efforts.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

12:25 pm
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

11:56 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content