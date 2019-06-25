Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mom must get education, job after daughter’s shooting death

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced neglect charge stemming from her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death has been ordered to take parenting classes, get an education, stay off drugs and find a job.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 22-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary was sentenced Monday to three years in a Community Transition Court for the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Fowler apologized, saying she wanted to enter the problem-solving court for her surviving children.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez says he’ll give Fowler a “ticket to prison” if she doesn’t comply with the program’s requirements.

Documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow in a bedroom, grabbed a handgun and shot herself. Crack cocaine also was found in the room.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

6:05 am
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

5:36 am
Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

5:17 am
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

Scroll to top
Skip to content