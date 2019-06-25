Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Missouri’s only abortion clinic continues fight over license

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic has taken a legal fight over its license to a state administrative panel.

The St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate on Monday filed a complaint against the health department with Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission. The panel handles disputes between state agencies and businesses.

Abortions at the clinic could end if the commission does not act before a court order protecting the procedure expires Friday. A hearing has not yet been set.

Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi is handling the case. He was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

The health department on Friday declined to renew the clinic’s license to perform abortions. Clinic leaders say the license fight is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure.

Associated Press

