Judge upholds $6.6M judgment against rapper Yo Gotti

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge is refusing to throw out a $6.6 million judgment against rapper Yo Gotti.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the rapper, whose legal name is Mario Mims, appeared in court Monday asking for the decision to be vacated.

Singer Young Fletcher’s manager Michael Terry filed a lawsuit accusing Mims of shirking a $20,000 deal to rap on one of Young Fletcher’s songs and thereby boost sales. Terry says Mims didn’t sign paperwork necessary for putting the song on streaming services.

Mims said he was never served the lawsuit and therefore hadn’t been able to defend himself.

Terry’s lawyers say Mims was served after a May 6, 2018 concert. Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Todd Burke said Mims waived any challenge by not responding to the lawsuit.

Mims’ attorneys say they plan to appeal.

