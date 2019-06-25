Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jerry Carrigan, drummer for Elvis, George Jones, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alabama-born drummer Jerry Carrigan, who was in the first rhythm section for FAME Studio in Muscle Shoals and later an in-demand session player in Nashville, has died. He was 75.

His cousin, Tom Carrigan, said Tuesday that he learned of Carrigan’s death last Thursday, but he didn’t know the exact date of his death. He died in Chattanooga.

Carrigan was just a teenager when he and his friends David Briggs and Norbert Putnam helped to create the Muscle Shoals sound under the guidance of producer Rick Hall. Briggs played piano and Putnam played bass.

Later he moved to Nashville, where he became a prolific musician who played on records for Elvis Presley, George Jones, Kenny Rogers, Porter Wagoner and more.

Associated Press

