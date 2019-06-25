Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Graves of 30 US servicemen found on Pacific WWII battlefield

HONOLULU (AP) — A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

History Flight President Mark Noah says a team working on the remote Pacific atoll of Tarawa found the graves in March.

They’re believed to hold the remains of Marines and sailors from the 6th Marine Regiment who were killed during the last night of the three-day Battle of Tarawa in 1943.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency expects to pick up the remains next month and fly them to Hawaii. Military forensic anthropologists there are expected to identify the remains using dental records, DNA and other clues.

Associated Press

