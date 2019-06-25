Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FTC effort cracks down on more than 1B ‘loathed’ robocalls

CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission cracking down on illegal robocalls, including dozens of actions against domestic operations responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said Monday the agency wouldn’t “let up for a second in going after these scoundrels.”

The FTC says “Operation Call it Quits” aims to stop what it describes as “universally loathed” pre-recorded telemarketing calls. The effort also includes consumer education and promoting technology solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

The FTC is partnering with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Smith says last year the FTC received 3.8 million robocall complaints, or more than 10,400 complaints per day. He urged those who receive robocalls to hang up, block the call and then report it .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

12:25 pm
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

11:56 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content