Federal judges send census question case back to lower court

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal judges have decided a lower court should be sent back a lawsuit focused on whether a 2020 census question pushed by the Trump administration violates minorities’ rights.

The Tuesday decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals comes a day after U.S. District Judge George Hazel of Maryland wrote that racial discrimination could be the underlying motive to ask everyone in the country about citizenship status.

The Supreme Court is expected to ultimately decide this week whether the Trump administration can add its citizenship question to the census.

Even before the 4th Circuit order was issued, the U.S. Justice Department has been urging the Supreme Court to ignore the evidence Hazel says merits further review. The administration wants the justices to resolve the case swiftly in its favor.

Associated Press

