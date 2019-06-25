Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Expelled student facing more rape charges remains jailed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who was allowed to remain enrolled at Marshall University despite being accused of raping a student will stay in jail after being expelled amid new sexual assault charges.

A West Virginia circuit court judge ordered Tuesday that Joseph Chase Hardin remain in custody following his arraignment on the more recent charges involving two women.

The 22-year-old’s attorney says he’s innocent.

Hardin was convicted of battery in the earlier case, where former Marshall student Alicia Gonzales accused him of raping her in her dorm in 2016.

The school expelled Hardin this month and has said it followed state law and federal regulations in handing Gonzales’ case. Those steps included issuing a no-contact order.

The AP doesn’t typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Gonzales has granted.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

12:25 pm
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

11:56 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content