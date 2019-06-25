Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-brother-in-law of former governor gets prison for rape

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The ex-brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison for raping his estranged wife.

Bernard Sigh, of Milton, was sentenced Monday in Norfolk Superior Court. He was convicted this month of two counts of rape and several other charges in connection with the December 2017 attack.

Prosecutors asked for up to 22 years in prison, and the victim told the judge she was “terrified” of the 67-year-old Sigh.

But the judge, citing Sigh’s Parkinson’s disease, gave him a lighter sentence.

Sigh apologized in court, saying he was “selfish and thoughtless.”

In 2014, Patrick fired the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board in part because she questioned why Sigh wasn’t required to register for a 1993 spousal rape conviction.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers say wildfire smoke’s health impact will spread
Covering Colorado

Researchers say wildfire smoke’s health impact will spread

7:58 am
State Patrol says vehicle hit pedestrian on I-25 south of Colorado City
Covering Colorado

State Patrol says vehicle hit pedestrian on I-25 south of Colorado City

7:23 am
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

6:05 am
Researchers say wildfire smoke’s health impact will spread
Covering Colorado

Researchers say wildfire smoke’s health impact will spread

State Patrol says vehicle hit pedestrian on I-25 south of Colorado City
Covering Colorado

State Patrol says vehicle hit pedestrian on I-25 south of Colorado City

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Scroll to top
Skip to content