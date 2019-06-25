Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Democratic candidate Sanders to speak at black press meeting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the featured speaker at a black press convention.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association gathers Tuesday in Cincinnati, with organizers expecting some 500 people to join in events including a parents’ town hall, receptions and music capped by a Friday night party led by venerable funk music star Bootsy Collins.

Sanders’ Friday address to the group representing some 200 black-owned newspapers comes as the Vermont senator is trying amid the crowded Democratic field to increase his appeal to black voters. It will also be a day after his participation in the second debate this week.

Veteran civil rights activist Benjamin C. Chavez Jr., the association’s leader, says the nonpartisan group also invited the other Democratic presidential candidates and Republican President Donald Trump.

Associated Press

