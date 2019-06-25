Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Defense to present testimony in Navy SEAL murder case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Defense lawyers will go on the offensive in the murder trial of a Navy SEAL accused of killing a wounded young Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher plan Wednesday to bring in testimony to bolster their contention that Gallagher is being unfairly accused of murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors, who rested their case on Tuesday, contend that Gallagher fatally stabbed the captive in the neck without provocation and also shot at two civilians. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Gallagher’s lawyers have argued that former colleagues of Gallagher who testified for the prosecution provided either tainted or outright phony statements.

The defense asked the judge Tuesday to summarily find Gallagher not guilty but that request was rejected.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles.

Associated Press

Associated Press

