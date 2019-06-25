Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dallas-bound flight makes safe emergency landing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An American Airlines flight heading to Dallas-Fort Worth returned to Reno shortly after takeoff and made a safe emergency landing after issues with the landing gear and a tire.

American Airlines says Flight 1266 took off from Reno-Tahoe International Airport around 1 a.m. Tuesday and circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel before landing safely about 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported on the plane carrying 169 passengers and crew members.

Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin tells the Reno Gazette Journal that the Boeing 737-800 reported it had “blown a tire” and had an issue with the landing gear.

He says some runways had been closed briefly but have reopened and airport operations are back to normal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

