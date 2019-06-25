Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has heart operation

NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone a heart operation at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

His representative, the public relations agency of Shuman Associates in New York, said Tuesday that doctors called the operation a success and said his heart is performing at 100%.

Tilson Thomas is recovering at the clinic and will spend the summer in San Francisco.

The 74-year-old expects to return to the podium on Sept. 4 for the start of his 25th and final season as music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow
Covering Colorado

Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow

9:11 pm
Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison
Covering Colorado

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison

8:41 pm
House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
News

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis

8:30 pm
Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow
Covering Colorado

Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison
Covering Colorado

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
News

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis

Scroll to top
Skip to content