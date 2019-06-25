Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Carter Center fundraiser to auction off big ticket items

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A guitar signed by the Rolling Stones, vacations to Hawaii, France and Martha’s Vineyard and signed photographs of five U.S. presidents are among the items former President Jimmy Carter will be auctioning off at his foundation’s annual charity benefit.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports The Carter Center’s auction will take place Saturday as part of a five-day retreat at a Virginia resort for the center’s supporters. Proceeds from the wide-ranging offerings will go toward efforts to advance global peace and health care.

The newspaper reports that last year, the event pulled in $3.5 million from bidders. The highest bid went to “Rachel and Cotton,” an original 2016 oil painting made by President Carter.

Carter grew up in Plains, Georgia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

9:07 am
New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

8:43 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

Scroll to top
Skip to content