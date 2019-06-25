Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

California to require background checks for ammo purchases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Starting Monday, California will require criminal background checks for every ammunition purchase.

Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the state’s latest attempt to deter gun violence at a news conference Tuesday, saying it will save lives.

Opponents are suing in hopes of eventually undoing a law they said places an unfair burden on millions of law-abiding gun owners.

Voters approved the checks in 2016 and set an effective date of July 1. Ammunition dealers are seeing a surge in sales as customers stock up before the requirement takes effect.

State officials expect 13.2 million checks for individual ammunition purchases each year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
News

Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana

4:45 pm
A warm evening ahead with even hotter conditions Wednesday
News

A warm evening ahead with even hotter conditions Wednesday

4:37 pm
San Francisco is 1st major US city to ban e-cigarettes
News

San Francisco is 1st major US city to ban e-cigarettes

4:21 pm
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
News

Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana

A warm evening ahead with even hotter conditions Wednesday
News

A warm evening ahead with even hotter conditions Wednesday

San Francisco is 1st major US city to ban e-cigarettes
News

San Francisco is 1st major US city to ban e-cigarettes

Scroll to top
Skip to content