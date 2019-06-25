California to require background checks for ammo purchases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Starting Monday, California will require criminal background checks for every ammunition purchase.

Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the state’s latest attempt to deter gun violence at a news conference Tuesday, saying it will save lives.

Opponents are suing in hopes of eventually undoing a law they said places an unfair burden on millions of law-abiding gun owners.

Voters approved the checks in 2016 and set an effective date of July 1. Ammunition dealers are seeing a surge in sales as customers stock up before the requirement takes effect.

State officials expect 13.2 million checks for individual ammunition purchases each year.