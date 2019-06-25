Arkansas judge asks to handle execution-related cases again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the governor’s mansion two years ago is asking the state Supreme Court to allow him to handle execution-related cases again.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Monday petitioned the high court, which disqualified him from hearing capital punishment cases after he was photographed in April 2017 wearing an anti-death penalty button and surrounded by people holding signs opposing executions. Before the demonstration, Griffen had blocked the state from using a lethal injection drug.

A disciplinary panel earlier this month dismissed an ethics case against Griffen over the demonstration. The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said too much time had passed between the complaint being filed and the commission taking up the case.