Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

APNewsBreak: Lawsuit claims Utah hotel exploited immigrants

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The luxury Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City is accused in a lawsuit of luring workers from the Philippines to a program that promised training and cultural immersion but instead forced them to work long hours doing menial jobs for low pay.

Four workers represented by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice organization alleged in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the hotel misused a type of visa similar to an internship program and instead treated participants like normal workers to avoid travel costs and other fees.

Grand America officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The hotel is a well-known landmark in Salt Lake City and has hosted presidents.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program
Covering Colorado

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

1:45 pm
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday
Covering Colorado

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

1:23 pm
Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down
News

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

12:54 pm
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program
Covering Colorado

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday
Covering Colorado

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down
News

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content