AP-NORC poll: Still some extra hurdles for LGBT candidates

NEW YORK (AP) — A sizable number of U.S. voters say they’d have some hesitancy about supporting an LGBT candidate for president. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds it’s a negative factor for more voters than a candidate’s race or gender.

In the poll, 32% of registered voters said they would be less excited about supporting a presidential candidate if that person was gay, lesbian or bisexual; 42% said that about a transgender candidate. By contrast, only about 1 in 10 voters expressed such hesitance in regard to a candidate’s gender or race

Yet many LGBT candidates in non-presidential races have triumphed, and political experts predict more will do so. They note the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, who’s gained significant support with little controversy over his being gay.