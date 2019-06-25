Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
American who helped Islamic State asks for leniency

NEW YORK (AP) — An American woman who helped in online recruitment of Islamic State fighters is seeking leniency in her New York terrorism case over the objections of prosecutors who say she’s still a threat.

Defense attorneys for Sinmyah Amera Caesar argued at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday in a federal court in New York City that she’s a lost soul who should get a term of time served — about two years.

Prosecutors told a judge that Caesar burned them by secretly getting back in touch with her Islamic State contacts after signing up as a cooperate. They want her to serve at least 30 years behind bars.

The judge adjourned the hearing until Wednesday, when he’s expected to hear further arguments and from the 24-year-old defendant before deciding her fate.

Associated Press

