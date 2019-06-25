Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 killed, 3 hospitalized following shootings, stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A domestic dispute in a Philadelphia neighborhood ended with a man stabbed and three people shot, one fatally.

Authorities say the incident may have also spurred another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man.

The domestic dispute occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a 26-year old man was stabbed in his arm, and he then shot two women and a man.

One of the women died, while the two other victims are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The second shooting happened about 90 minutes later on a nearby street. Authorities say it may have been an act of retaliation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

6:05 am
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

5:36 am
Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

5:17 am
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

Scroll to top
Skip to content