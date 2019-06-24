Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
West Virginia Senate passes GOP charter school bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a sweeping GOP education bill that would allow the state’s first charter schools.

The Republican-controlled chamber approved the proposal Monday. A similar Senate bill had sparked massive teacher protests at the state Capitol. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice, who supports the measure.

The wide-ranging proposal would allow for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that. It also contains a pay raise for teachers.

The House passed the bill last week.

Teacher unions and Democrats have opposed the charter school effort, saying it’s a move driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools.

Republicans have pointed to poor test scores as reason to change the education system.

Associated Press

Associated Press

