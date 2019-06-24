Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
West Virginia GOP chairwoman endorses anti-LGBTQ op-ed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The leader of West Virginia’s Republican party is applauding a state senator’s call for intolerance against members of the LGBTQ community.

Republican state Sen. Mike Azinger wrote an opinion article Sunday titled “The Shame of LGBTQ Pride” in The Parkersburg News and Sentinel after the paper covered a gay pride picnic. State GOP chairwoman Melody Potter then wrote on Facebook that Azinger’s article was “right on.”

Azinger wrote that “sexual deviancy is going mainstream” and he says the solution “is not political correctness and tolerance.”

Azinger did not return a voicemail and an email. Potter did not return a call to her office.

Andrew Schneider is the executive director of the advocacy group Fairness West Virginia. He says Potter and Azinger are forgetting their scripture when it comes to loving others.

