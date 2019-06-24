Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Uber driver gets 3 years for kidnapping sleeping passenger

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove for Uber in New York City has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for abducting a woman who fell asleep inside his vehicle.

A judge Monday also ordered Harbir Parmar to pay more than $3,600 in restitution for overcharging customers.

Parmar pleaded guilty in March to charges of kidnapping and wire fraud.

The kidnapping happened in February 2018 after the woman ordered a ride from Manhattan to her home in White Plains, New York, about an hour away.

Prosecutors said Parmar changed her destination to an address in Boston, Massachusetts, after she fell asleep.

The woman told authorities she awoke to Parmar groping her in the back seat, reaching under her shirt.

Parmar ultimately left the woman on the side of a highway in Connecticut.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

3:06 pm
Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt
News

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt

3:03 pm
11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive
Covering Colorado

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive

2:50 pm
Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt
News

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive
Covering Colorado

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive

Scroll to top
Skip to content