Trump: Woman who accused him of sexual assault not his type

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type.”

The president said in an interview with The Hill on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying.”

Trump says: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

Carroll says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store.

During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.

Trump denies the allegations and has disparaged the looks of an accuser before.

Associated Press

