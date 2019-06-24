Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump proves to be unpredictable partner at home and abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sudden decision against military strikes may have prevented open military conflict with Iran. But it also showed him anew to be an unpredictable, unreliable partner at home and abroad.

The businessman-turned-president’s negotiating style — pushing toward a brink only to pull back at the moment of action — leaves the U.S. lurching from crisis to crisis on trade tariffs, immigration raids and now the standoff with Iran. It confounds allies, adversaries and Congress.

While the decision not to order military strikes appears to have calmed tensions with Iran, the mixed messages leave uncertainty about next steps.

