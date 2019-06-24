Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘True Justice’ explores lawyer who defends death row inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new HBO documentary on civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson links the legacy of lynchings of African Americans in the U.S. to those who have wrongly sat on death row.

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” set to air Wednesday on HBO, shows how the Harvard-trained attorney is now dedicating his life to forcing the U.S. to face the violence experienced by communities of color.

The film follows Stevenson’s work at the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative as he helps exonerate black man who faced the death penalty. It then covers his work to memorialize historical sites connected to racial violence.

Stevenson told The Associated Press he hopes the documentary helps other communities of color think about how they can memorialize historical sites connect to their unique past.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man loses privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses privileges over wildlife violations

12:47 pm
Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

12:35 pm
Some passengers injured during I-25 bus crash released from hospital
Covering Colorado

Some passengers injured during I-25 bus crash released from hospital

12:22 pm
Colorado man loses privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses privileges over wildlife violations

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Some passengers injured during I-25 bus crash released from hospital
Covering Colorado

Some passengers injured during I-25 bus crash released from hospital

Scroll to top
Skip to content