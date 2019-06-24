‘True Justice’ explores lawyer who defends death row inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new HBO documentary on civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson links the legacy of lynchings of African Americans in the U.S. to those who have wrongly sat on death row.

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” set to air Wednesday on HBO, shows how the Harvard-trained attorney is now dedicating his life to forcing the U.S. to face the violence experienced by communities of color.

The film follows Stevenson’s work at the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative as he helps exonerate black man who faced the death penalty. It then covers his work to memorialize historical sites connected to racial violence.

Stevenson told The Associated Press he hopes the documentary helps other communities of color think about how they can memorialize historical sites connect to their unique past.