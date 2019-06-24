Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stories of Stonewall: How the LGBTQ rebellion left a legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a speakeasy-like bar with one of the few floors in New York City where men danced with other men.

And on June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn became the place where a rebellion against a police raid helped propel the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

A half-century later, Stonewall has left a legacy in politics, policing and personal lives.

Differences over the movement it helped kindle remain visible across the country. Still, people who were in the midst of Stonewall marvel at its aftermath.

Mark Segal was weeks out of high school when he went to the Stonewall that night and emerged an activist.

The Philadelphia Gay News publisher says: “How could anyone have imagined that going out for a night would end up being history?”

