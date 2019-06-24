Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Snake on a mailbox halts mail delivery until it’s relocated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Postal Service Creed covers rain, snow, heat and gloom of night, but it says nothing about snakes on a mailbox.

One North Carolina postal worker who encountered that very thing said the mail delivery could wait until the snake was delivered elsewhere.

The Charlotte Observer reports the worker found the snake Friday at a home in Mint Hill near Charlotte.

Jennifer Gordon of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said the nonvenomous Dekay’s brown snake was living in some ivy below the mailbox and climbed up to get some sun.

The postal worker wanted it gone before the mail was delivered. Neither the worker nor the family were identified.

Rescue workers released the snake in some nearby woods. The owners removed the ivy from the mailbox to prevent a return to sender.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

