Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prep school grad linked to sex assault released from jail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has been released from jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to Merrimack County’s jail just after Christmas, after a judge refused to shorten his sentence. He had been due to serve the remaining 10 months of his sentence but was released Monday for good behavior. He was picked up from the facility at 8:30 a.m.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering a child’s welfare.

He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex. That requires him to register as a sex offender.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

7:26 am
Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

7:10 am
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content