Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Man wanted in stabbings fatally shot in Texas

KENT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Nashville man and the wounding of his wife has been fatally shot in Texas after stabbing a deputy there.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police tweeted Monday that 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, Connecticut, was fatally shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, Texas. The agency says a Gaines County deputy was stabbed and taken to an El Paso hospital.

A Tennessee arrest warrant accuses Bohning, of Kent, Connecticut, of murder and attempted murder in Friday’s attack on Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle in Nashville.

Sue Ellen Bohning said her son has mental problems and left home about a week earlier. She told The News-Times on Sunday that murder “doesn’t sound like him.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

11:40 am
Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

11:03 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content