Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police, friends looking for missing Utah university student

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a University of Utah student who hasn’t been heard from since she flew back to Salt Lake City last Monday after visiting family in El Segundo, California.

Police have issued a missing persons poster for MacKenzie Lueck but say they have no evidence she is in danger.

Lueck’s parents reported her missing Thursday after not hearing from her after she texted them she had arrived in Salt Lake City at 1 a.m. June 17.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said Monday that the 23-year-old took a Lyft ride from the airport to a Salt Lake City suburb where she does not live. Police are still searching the area.

Wilking says they have cleared the Lyft driver as a potential suspect.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

11:40 am
Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

11:03 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content