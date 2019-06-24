Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Florida woman fatally shot daughter and stepfather

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman fatally shot her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter and wounded her mother.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested Monday morning about 10 hours after the shooting.

Port St. Lucie police spokeswoman Lisa Carrasquillo says the shooting occurred at an apartment Monday around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say Torres fled the scene in a small SUV.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victims. Police say the mother and stepfather were in their early 50s. The mother was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Carrasquillo says a motive has yet to be determined.

No charges were immediately reported against Torres. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

11:40 am
Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

11:03 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content