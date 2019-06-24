Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Official blasts complacency before fatal 2017 train crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has published its final report on a deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state in 2017, with the agency’s vice chairman blasting what he described as a “Titanic-like complacency” among those charged with ensuring train operations were safe.

The train was on its first paid passenger run on a new route from Tacoma to Portland, Oregon, when it plunged onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens. In findings released last month, the NTSB said the engineer lost track of where he was and failed to slow down before a curve.

In comments published with the final report Monday, agency Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the derailment was “anything but unforeseeable.” He noted that the NTSB “has been investigating overspeed derailments around curves for decades.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Summer heat builds to the 90s this week
News

Summer heat builds to the 90s this week

4:45 pm
Two men arrested after flashing gun at commuters in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Two men arrested after flashing gun at commuters in downtown Colorado Springs

3:58 pm
Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

3:06 pm
Summer heat builds to the 90s this week
News

Summer heat builds to the 90s this week

Two men arrested after flashing gun at commuters in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Two men arrested after flashing gun at commuters in downtown Colorado Springs

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

Scroll to top
Skip to content