Military woman slain with kids became citizen at White House

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. military member who became an American citizen during a 2012 White House ceremony has been slain along with her two toddlers, and the children’s father has been arrested.

New York City police say Alla Ausheva, 2-year-old Ivan Walker and 3-year-old Elia Walker were found dead Saturday on Staten Island.

The New York Times says Ausheva had obtained a protective order against the suspect, Shane Walker, but it was no longer in effect.

Ausheva moved from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to Queens in 2011 and joined the New York Army National Guard. In 2014, she transferred to the Air National Guard. She was serving full time on active duty and was based at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on Walker’s behalf.

Associated Press

