Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.

Western Digital rose 2.2% in early trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5.8%.

Caesar’s rose 14% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Investors will be looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,951.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.04%. The price of oil rose slightly.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

7:26 am
Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

7:10 am
