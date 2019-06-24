Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Legal feud still simmers in ‘Melrose Place’ fatal crash case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A bitter legal feud is continuing in the case of a former “Melrose Place” actress who has already served prison time for a fatal crash but could wind up back behind bars.

Prosecutors want Amy Locane’s sentence from February thrown out because they say the judge violated legal principles in ignoring a higher court’s instructions.

Locane served about 2 1/2 years for the 2010 crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman. A state expert testified her blood alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit.

Appeals courts have twice ruled Locane’s original sentence was too lenient and ordered resentencing. Prosecutors have sought a sentence of seven years.

The actress’s attorney argued in a court filing Friday that sending her back to jail would violate constitutional protections against double jeopardy.

Associated Press

