Lawyer: Gooding Jr.’s accuser ‘troubled,’ groping case bogus

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr.’s lawyer is urging a judge to dismiss the forcible touching case that landed the actor in handcuffs two weeks ago.

Lawyer Mark Heller argues in court papers that witnesses and security video contradict a woman’s allegations that he grabbed her breast without consent at a New York City night spot.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Heller is also taking aim at the 29-year-old accuser’s credibility, quoting from blog posts in which he says she details a “troubled mentality,” including depression, anxiety and feelings of jealousy and inferiority.

Heller contends the woman wanted revenge after feeling rejected by Gooding and his girlfriend, who asked her to leave them alone after spotting her following them around.

The woman hasn’t been identified by police or prosecutors. Prosecutors declined comment.

__

