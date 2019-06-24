Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Justices say scandalous trademarks law is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down a section of federal law that prevented officials from registering “scandalous” or “immoral” trademarks, handing a victory to a Los Angeles-based fashion brand spelled F-U-C-T.

The high court announced its decision Monday.

Lawyers for the brand had argued that the century-old provision should be struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The Trump administration had defended the provision. It argued that it encouraged trademarks that are appropriate for all audiences.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

7:26 am
Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

7:10 am
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content