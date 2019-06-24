Justices say scandalous trademarks law is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down a section of federal law that prevented officials from registering “scandalous” or “immoral” trademarks, handing a victory to a Los Angeles-based fashion brand spelled F-U-C-T.

The high court announced its decision Monday.

Lawyers for the brand had argued that the century-old provision should be struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The Trump administration had defended the provision. It argued that it encouraged trademarks that are appropriate for all audiences.