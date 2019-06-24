Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jury awards more than $3M in Michigan bogus epilepsy case

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was misdiagnosed with epilepsy, one of hundreds of people to accuse a Detroit-area doctor of malpractice.

Jurors on Monday said Dr. Yasser Awaad breached the standard of care in his treatment of Mariah Martinez. Oakwood Medical Center was found negligent in its supervision of him.

Martinez says the verdict lifts a “big weight” from her shoulders. Lawyers for Awaad and Oakwood declined to comment.

Martinez, now 26 years old, was told she had epilepsy at age 9. Awaad said EEG tests that measure brain waves revealed abnormalities. But after four years, another doctor found her results were normal.

Awaad and Oakwood will likely ask that the jury’s award be reduced because it exceeds a cap under Michigan law.

Associated Press

