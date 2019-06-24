Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge: Census question might have discriminatory motive

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. judge says new evidence paints a “disturbing picture” that racial discrimination may be the motive behind the Trump administration’s push to ask everyone in the country about citizenship status.

Last week, U.S. District Judge George Hazel of Maryland ruled there’s enough evidence to warrant reopening a case focused on whether a proposed 2020 census question violates minorities’ rights.

In a court filing, Hazel wrote that new evidence “potentially connects the dots between a discriminatory purpose” and a decision by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to ask the citizenship question.

Voting rights activists have argued newly discovered emails show the citizenship question is intended to discriminate.

The Supreme Court could render Hazel’s decision moot. The high court is expected to decide this week whether the controversial question should be included.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend
Colorado Living

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend

9:25 am
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend
Colorado Living

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

Scroll to top
Skip to content